High school football is back! Complete list of scores

Texas teams up with dating app to create law making it illegal to send unsolicited nude photos

Posted 9:55 pm, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57PM, August 30, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas — It is now illegal to send unsolicited nude photos on dating apps if you live in Texas.

According to FOX 4, state lawmakers teamed up with the popular dating app “Bumble” to help create the new law.

“They had a number of people who were using the app complaining about the sending of these images and they quickly realized there was no recourse,” said Rep. Morgan Meyer. “There was nothing that could be done. It wasn’t a criminal offense – although it was definitely digital sexual harassment.”

The TV outlet reports that under the new law, electronic transmission of sexually explicit material will be a Class C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500 if the person who received it didn’t give consent.

The law applies to those who send nudes through text, email and social media as well.

Bumble’s Chief of Staff, Caroline Ellis Roche, said she hopes to eventually make this a federal law.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.