× Stipe Miocic meeting fans Friday evening at Valley View Fire Department

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio – UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic will be meeting community members at the Valley View Fire Department Friday evening.

According to the department, Miocic will be stopping by their front apron at 5 p.m. take pictures, sign autographs and give free dance lessons to anyone that wants them.

Valley View fire says anyone who wants to stop by is welcome to join the fun.

The department is located at 6895 Hathaway Rd, Valley View.

Miocic reclaimed his heavyweight title with a stunning comeback victory over Daniel Cormier on August 17.

Miocic appeared to be losing the first three rounds of his rematch with Cormier, who added the heavyweight belt to his light heavyweight title by stopping Miocic in the first round in July 2018. However, Miocic landed several powerhouse right hands to Cormier’s head, buckling his knees and eventually forcing the referee to stop the fight with 51 seconds left in the fourth round.

More on Stipe Miocic, here.