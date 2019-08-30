SkyFox captures waterspout over Lake Erie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - SkyFox caught a waterspout over Lake Erie Friday morning.

It was spotted around 7 a.m.

Meteorologist Jenn Harcher says conditions were favorable for waterspouts Friday morning as a cold front was moving in. The National Weather Service had issued a special marine warning extending from Erie County to Lake County because of the chance of spouts.

The front is now over land so the threat for water spouts is gone.

However, the NSW reminds mariners to exercise caution when the threat of waterspouts is present because they can easily overturn boats and create hazardous waters.

