Sharing too much? Expert says parents should get children’s permission before posting photos of them on social media

Parents, do you ever get your children’s permission before posting photos of them on social media?

At least one expert says you should.

Child psychologist Jodi Gold told Good Morning America, parents of children who are in middle school or higher should get consent from their child before posting a photo of him or her. Gold also cautioned parents about young children. “The naked (baby) pictures in the bathroom are really cute, but will the 20-or 25-year-old children really appreciate them? Probably not,” she told GMA.

The discussion has come up many times with celebrities, too.

Some actors and actresses choose not to show the faces of their children on social media; instead, you’ll see their child’s face covered by an emoji.

Some entertainers including Gwyneth Paltrow have reportedly been called out by their kids for posting a photo without their permission.

According to GMA, Paltrow’s daughter, Apple, wrote on one Instagram post, “Mom, we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent.”

The photo was not taken down.

