CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Friday shared photos of some adorable babies.

The zoo said it welcomed two crowned lemurs last month — on July 20.

Mom, Kesi; and dad, Azizi, are both doing great and bonding with their new babies, the zoo said on Facebook.

The zoo said the crowned lemurs are fairly rare in zoos; there are less than 35 in only 12 North American institutions.

Guests can look for the lemurs in their habitat at the Primate, Cat & Aquatics building.

