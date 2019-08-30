Ohio Task Force 1 will send 85 members to Florida to help with Hurricane Dorian

Ohio Task Force 1 is being activated for Hurricane Dorian.

The task force announced on Facebook it has received activation orders to deploy later Friday to help with the powerful storm.

The team will deploy about 85 members who have been instructed to report to a staging area at Miami International Airport on Saturday.

Ohio Task Force 1 says the team is prepared to conduct searches including a K-9 search, provide rescue and medical duties, and logistics needs for the team.

On Friday, Dorian was a powerful 3 Category storm and was only expected to get stronger before hitting Florida as soon as late Monday.

