New survey says nearly 80% of parents believe school days were best years of their life

A new survey reveals that nearly 80% of parents believe their school days were the best years of their life.

According to the New York Post, the survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Smucker’s and 2,000 Americans with children aged 6 to 18 participated.

The majority of parents (80%) said they said found memories of back-to-school season with the commonly shared memories involving food and the school cafeteria.

Here’s a list of “Parents’ Top 10 School Memories,” as determined by this study:

Bringing lunch to school (53%) Being unable to tell what food was being served in the cafeteria (47%) Trading food with classmates during lunch (47%) Eating gross cafeteria food (45%) Showing off new school supplies (40%) Struggling to open your locker (34%) Learning how to type on a computer (31%) Learning how to write cursive (30%) Getting lost on the first day of school (29%) Going to school to find out who your teacher would be (29%)

These parents also said they’ve worked to share their back-to-school excitement with their kids too.