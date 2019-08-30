Natalie previews Cleveland Oktoberfest

Posted 11:30 am, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32AM, August 30, 2019

The place to be this weekend is Berea for the annual Cleveland Oktoberfest. It opens tonight and runs through Monday at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. www.clevelandoktoberfest.com

