Destiny Woodall is 15 and was last seen Aug. 11 in Cleveland.

Woodall is 5'4" and weighs approximately 276 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5262.

