Man accused of secretly recording women using bathroom at tire shop in Mansfield, police say

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 27-year-old man is behind bars after police said he used his cellphone to secretly record women in the bathroom at Hamad Tire, where he works as a manager.

According to a press release, Robert Hedrick’s phone was found hidden inside of a vent on Thursday.

Officers aren’t entirely sure how long he has been doing this for, but suspect it’s been taking place for the last year or so.

They are now searching for possible victims.

Another video was also discovered on his phone showing him touching himself in the waiting room while a female customer had her back turned to him.

Hedrick has been charged with three counts of voyeurism and one count of public indecency.

He is currently in custody at the Richland County Jail.