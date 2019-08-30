× Limited edition bobblehead commemorating OSU’s national championships on sale now

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited edition bobblehead Friday commemorating Ohio State’s eight Football National Championships.

The OSU bobblehead is part of a new series featuring seven college football powerhouses that have won multiple titles. The other schools included in the series are Miami, Florida, USC, Texas, LSU and Nebraska.

It features Brutus, a commemorative backing with the championship years and replica rings for each title.

There are only 2,014 available since that’s the year of Ohio State’s last championship. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,014. They are officially licensed and were produced by FOCO exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The bobbleheads officially went on sale Friday. They cost $40 each with a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order. You can purchase yours, here.

Since their first season in 1890, the Buckeyes recognized by the university and the NCAA for winning eight national championships, thirty-nine conference championship titles, seven division championships, ten undefeated seasons, and six perfect seasons. Ohio State won their first national championship in 1942 under head coach Paul Brown, and in 2014, Ohio State became the first school to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ohio State kicks off their 2019 season Saturday at noon as they take on Florida Atlantic University at the Horseshoe. You can watch the game on FOX 8.

