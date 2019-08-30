I-Team: New developments in local football team hazing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX 8 I-Team had a camera rolling as more Berea-Midpark High School football players went to juvenile court to begin facing charges for sex crimes and more tied to hazing at a football camp.

Friday, two players appeared in juvenile court and denied the charges. Thursday, another did the same thing.

And earlier this week, 18-year-old Jabriel Williams entered a not guilty plea in adult court.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors found 11 victims of the hazing which included sex assaults.

Three of the four players hauled into court face felony sex charges.

The crimes happened during a football camp in June, and they came to light later.

This week, the I-Team revealed school district administrators refusing to answer questions explaining where the coaches were during the hazing. The superintendent said only the district doesn’t believe the coaches had any knowledge of the hazing.

No coaches have been disciplined.

The team opens the 2019 season with a game Friday night.

