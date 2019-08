Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- High school football is back and Friday Night Touchdown will have all the highlights.

Tonight, we'll also be featuring the first game of the week: Garfield Heights at Shaker Heights.

Thousands battled in the polls hoping their team would make the top spot.

FTND will air on FOX 8 starting at 11 p.m. Stay tuned!

