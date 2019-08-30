× Friday Forecast: Patchy clouds and chance of spotty showers

CLEVELAND – A weak cold front is moving through Friday morning, bringing patchy clouds and the risk of a spotty shower or sprinkle. That threat will be gone by 10 a.m. and skies will gradually clear as we head into the afternoon. Friday highs will be in the mid/upper 70’s.

A pleasant, dry Saturday is on tap as we kick off the holiday weekend. The humidity will hover in comfortable territory as we head into the weekend.

Labor Day Weekend will include a variety of sunshine, a few showers and spot storms, and a temp swing. Sunday will supply us with the best chance of rain and we’re warming up Labor day.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.