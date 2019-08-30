FBI asking for public’s help identifying suspect caught on camera robbing US Bank

CLEVELAND — The FBI is asking for help identifying a man who was caught on camera robbing a bank.

According to a press release, it happened at the US Bank located on Shaker Square around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The suspect walked past the security guard, waited in line and then gave a note to the teller demanding money.

The teller complied and he walked out of the front doors with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect seen in the photo below is asked to contact the FBI or Crime Stoppers.

He is said to be 5’5″-5’6″, have a medium build and is in his mid to late 20s.