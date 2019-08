WARREN, Ohio — There’s a happy ending for a dog who was found abandoned in a garbage bag earlier this month.

According to Jason Cooke, founder of The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project, sweet Daisy has been adopted.

He tells FOX 8 that the family who was fostering her decided to keep her. They lost their own dog back in July.

Instead of paying the adoption fee, he asked that they make a donation to the Salvation Army where she was rescued.

41.237557 -80.818417