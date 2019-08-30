High school football is back! Complete list of scores

Cuyahoga Falls police investigating after boy says man tried to lure him into his car

Posted 6:32 pm, August 30, 2019

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Cuyahoga Falls police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy said someone tried to lure him.

According to their Facebook page, it reportedly happened near 23rd St. and Shaw Ave. around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The boy told officers that a man in a silver two door car came up and offered him a ride.

A detailed description of the suspect was not readily available.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call dispatch at 330-928-2181.

 

