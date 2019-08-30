× Crockpot Pizza

CROCKPOT PIZZA

Ingredients:

1 tube Bob Evans sausage

½ box rotini noodles

1 16-24 oz. can pizza sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 8 oz bag pepperoni

Brown sausage until fully cooked. Cook rotini according to package directions. Drain.

Place noodles in bottom of crockpot. Cover with sausage, pizza sauce, and cheese. Layer pepperoni on top.

Cover and heat on high for 1 hour or low for 2 hours.

Stir and serve.

**I usually double the recipe by adding 1 lb. cooked ground beef with the sausage, using the whole box of noodles and adding additional pizza sauce. Add any pizza toppings you like such as mushrooms, onions, peppers, olives, etc. and make it your own!! **