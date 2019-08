Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - FOX 8 AND Kaulig Giving would like to salute Molly Gebler as one of "Cleveland's Own."

Gebler is the Executive Director of the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce.

She helps to promote small businesses and restaurants in the area, and organizes the Chagrin Film Fest every year.

Gebler even helped write Grove Hill, a documentary about the famous pumpkin roll!

