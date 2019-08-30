× Cleveland Indians announce changes to mobile ticket policy

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians have issued a new policy regarding mobile ticket entry into the ballpark.

The team announced Friday that beginning September 1 fans who enter Progressive Field via their mobile device must use either the MLB Ballpark app or the StubHub app.

Screenshots of any kind, including of tickets in the aforementioned apps, will not accepted.

Stock and PDF tickets from My Indians Ticket Accounts will still be permitted as a valid form of entry.

The teams also states that all tickets purchased on the secondary market for resale must be sold and purchased eclusively on StubHub. Any tickets acquired from outside secondary market vendors may be revoked at any time.

According to the Indians, strict adherence to this policy aims reducing fraud and limiting the unauthorized use and/or resale of Cleveland Indians tickets. Adding that it is necessary to protect all fans.

Those with questions about the new policy should reach out to the Cleveland Indians Fan Services Department at (216) 420-4487.

