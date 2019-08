BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns on Friday announced they traded QB David Blough to the Detroit Lions.

The Browns will receive a 2022 undisclosed draft pick; the Lions will receive Blough and a 2022 undisclosed draft pick.

The team says Blough was signed by the Browns this year as an undrafted free agent. He completed 25 of 43 passes for 271 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions this preseason.

