× There could be a chance of Northern Lights visibility in Northeast Ohio over Labor Day weekend

CLEVELAND – The aurora borealis will be visible this weekend in several parts of the northern United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights, results from geomagnetic storm activity.

The phenomena can range from a faint green glow on the northern horizon to a multicolored, full-sky display.

The northern lights can often be seen over Alaska, but this Labor Day weekend they may be visible in parts of the contiguous US, including in Ohio, due to increased storm strength and length.

However, FOX 8 Meteorologist Jenn Harcher says there are clouds in the forecast for Northeast Ohio Friday evening, which could inhibit our ability to see the lights.

NOAA says darkness is best for viewing the aurora borealis. Adding that the widest part of the aurora occurs when the sun is on the opposite side of the earth. So late, nighttime or early morning darkness tends to provide the best opportunity for sight.

Click here to view the latest aurora borealis map.