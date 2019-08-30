Attorney for Cleveland mayor’s grandson holding presser regarding recent homicide

Posted 12:52 pm, August 30, 2019, by

(WJW Photo)

CLEVELAND – A local attorney is holding a press conference Friday afternoon to provide clarification regarding a recent homicide in Cleveland’s west side.

According to a press release, Sydney Saffold is representing Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Mayor Frank Jackson.

This comes after Cleveland police ended up at Mayor Jackson’s home Wednesday while investigating a homicide that occurred at Clark Ave. and West 51st Street earlier in the day.

Multiple sources said a witness reported the license plate of a car spotted near the crime scene, and records showed the car belonged to a grandson of Jackson.

While at the mayor’s home, police took a juvenile in for questioning, but he was not charged.  Officers also towed a vehicle.

Police arrested the suspected killer at the scene but he has since been released with no charges.

Friday’s press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Continuing coverage, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.