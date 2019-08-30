× Attorney for Cleveland mayor’s grandson holding presser regarding recent homicide

CLEVELAND – A local attorney is holding a press conference Friday afternoon to provide clarification regarding a recent homicide in Cleveland’s west side.

According to a press release, Sydney Saffold is representing Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Mayor Frank Jackson.

This comes after Cleveland police ended up at Mayor Jackson’s home Wednesday while investigating a homicide that occurred at Clark Ave. and West 51st Street earlier in the day.

Multiple sources said a witness reported the license plate of a car spotted near the crime scene, and records showed the car belonged to a grandson of Jackson.

While at the mayor’s home, police took a juvenile in for questioning, but he was not charged. Officers also towed a vehicle.

Police arrested the suspected killer at the scene but he has since been released with no charges.

Friday’s press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

