1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into guard rail during pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating a crash that left one man dead and another man in critical condition.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for a lane violation on State Route 176 southbound near W. 14th Street around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle lead the trooper on a pursuit at speeds of up to 90 miles-per-hour, OSHP said.

When the vehicle attempted to exit at Denison Avenue, the car crashed into a guard rail.

Fatal accident , 176 SB exit to Denison. At top of the ramp. Police directing on Denison. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) August 30, 2019

Investigators said a 62-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 40-year-old man who was driving was taken to the MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition, Cleveland EMS reported. Neither of their identities was released.

Investigators said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Stay with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.