Man indicted for teen's murder and assisting suicide

CLEVELAND – A 19-year-old man has been indicted on several charges, including murder and assisted suicide in connection with the death of a teenage girl.

The teenage girl died in the Cleveland Metroparks in July.

Duncan McElroy was arrested July 13, the day after her death. He has been released on a $50,000 bond and is on a GPS monitoring device.

According to a Cleveland Metroparks police report on July 12, McElroy called 911 to report the death of a juvenile friend, who was located in the Brecksville Reservation of Cleveland Metroparks, in Brecksville.

Brecksville police officers and Cleveland Metroparks police officers responded to the scene and located McElroy and the deceased juvenile in the park.

McElroy first reported to the 911 dispatcher and first responders that the juvenile stole the rifle from the back seat of his vehicle, while he was stopped along the edge of the road, the report states.

During an initial interview, McElroy reported to police that he purchased the rifle that day, before picking up the victim from another location in the Cleveland Metroparks. Police stated he provided inconsistent statements regarding the circumstances surrounding this event and his purchase of the rifle.

Reports further state McElroy later stated that he purchased the rifle at Stonewall in Broadview Heights on July 12. He then purchased a box of ammunition in a separate purchase and provided the rifle and ammunition to his friend, who was sitting in his vehicle at the time of the purchase.

Details surrounding the death have not been released.

The Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted him Wednesday. He is due in court Sept. 12.