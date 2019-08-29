Take a tour inside one of three multi-million dollar schools in Willoughby-Eastlake District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTLAKE, OHIO - Fox 8 received the first look at one of several multi-million dollar new schools opening this school year in the Willoughby-Eastlake School district.

During a tour of North High School, Thursday, superintendent Steve Thompson says the new high schools are designed to have a college feel and with safety as a top priority. There are more than 100 cameras in and around the high school.

"It’s 3M protected with a ballistic covering on the window," said Thompson.

According to Thompson the safety and security of the glass and windows would make it difficult for anyone trying to do harm to gain easy access to the building.

Construction began in the Fall of 2017. Since then delays including one Thompson attributes to a steel embargo caused the school year to be pushed back by several weeks.

Thompson says another goal in the design of the facility is to make sure students have the best tools to learn, are prepared for college and high earning careers.

"What we’re seeing consistently is America’s inability to fill stem fields," said Thompson. "We’re way short on engineers people with chemistry backgrounds, science, and math, high-end science and math."

Several features in both North and South High School like the performing arts theater will be shared with the community. Thompson says it was the 2015 bond issue that made construction possible. According to the district spokesperson, construction cost $117 million dollars for all the schools.

As the finishing touches are placed on the buildings, school leaders say they're eager to welcome students.

"The design of this facility and the direction that we're taking instruction will make Willoughby-Eastlake Schools our two high schools and our new elementary that we constructed some of the best schools in the country," said Thompson.

Despite the delay of the start of school, Thompson says students will not need to make up lost time unless there are calamity days this winter.

