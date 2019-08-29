× Show Info: August 29, 2019

Country Cooking

Chef Ken Hatfield from Hatfield’s Goode Grub shared a favorite recipe with southern influence. You can find his food truck out and about town or visit him on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland. www.hatfieldsgoodegrub.com

Signature Style

Forget arguing over New York style pizza or Chicago deep dish. The Buckeye State has its own signature pizza and you can find it at Ohio Pie Co. The pizza shop is located on Pearl Road in Brunswick. www.OhioPieCo.com

Fair Time!

The Great Geauga County Fair kicks off today and runs through Monday, September 2nd. Parking is free! www.GeaugaFair.com

Taste of Fall

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn brought a taste of fall to the studio. You’ll find pumpkin gouda, pumpkin butter and other fall homemade candies in the store. https://grandpascheesebarn.com/

Clinical Trial Studies

You can be a part of some of the newest, most promising medical and psychiatric treatment options, thanks to Nuero-Behavioral Clinical Research. You can learn more online. https://nbclinicalresearch.com/

Artisan egg rolls

Street Rolls Cleveland brought their food truck menu into the studio today. https://streetrollscleveland.com/