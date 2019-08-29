Shooting victim goes door-to-door asking for help, police search for suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an early morning shooting.

Officers were called to W. 120th Street and Cooley Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday.

A witness told Fox 8 News that the shooting victim knocked on several doors until someone answered and he was able to ask for help.

Investigators found several shell casings at the scene.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. EMS told Fox 8 News that he was in “unstable condition.”

Stay with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.