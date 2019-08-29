× Police arrest suspect after ATV hits Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police arrested a suspect after one of its officers was hit by an all-terrain vehicle.

The police supervisor was trying to perform a traffic stop at East 55th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland on Aug. 11 when he was hit by Jordan Bulter, police said. He fled the scene on his ATV, which was captured on body camera video.

Butler was charged with felonious assault of a police officer. Investigators tracked him down thanks to an anonymous tip to the dire bike enforcement tip line.

The incident happened as more than a hundred dirt bikes and ATVs flooded Cleveland streets, creating chaos. One man on a dirt bike was struck by a truck and dragged several hundred feet. Investigators said other riders followed the pickup truck driver and beat him.

Dozens of people called police to report the group.

“There were bikes doing wheelies, four-wheelers doing wheelies, cars driving on the yards. It was insane. It was four and a half minutes of insanity,” one witness said.

Cleveland police ask residents to report illegal ATV and dirt bike activity by calleing 216-623-5230.