Original Ohio Style pizza served up in Brunswick

Posted 11:38 am, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40AM, August 29, 2019

Forget arguing over New York style pizza or Chicago deep dish. The Buckeye State has its own signature pizza and you can find it at Ohio Pie Co.  The pizza shop is located on Pearl Road in Brunswick. www.OhioPieCo.com

