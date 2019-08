Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

William Daniels Jr. is 18 and was last seen Aug. 11 in Shaker Heights.

He was wearing a black T-shirt with a green Reebok logo, blue gym shorts and red sandals.

He also goes by the name William Venton Daniels.

If you see him, don't approach him. Call Shaker Heights police at 216-491-1220.

