× Man arrested in shooting deaths of 3 people at New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An arrest has been made in a shooting that left three people dead at a New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland.

According to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, an investigation led to the alleged shooter being identified as Tevin Biles-Thomas.

On Dec. 31, 2018, people were at a party at a home near Denison Ave. and W. 45th St.

At around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities, an uninvited group of people walked into the house and an altercation happened between the guests. That altercation led to gunfire. Multiple people were shot; three of them were killed. Police said the victims were Delvante Johnson, 19; Toshaun Banks, 21; and Devaughn Gibson, 23.

Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia and is being held at the Liberty County Jail in that state.

The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Biles-Thomas with the following:

6 counts of Murder

3 counts of Voluntary Manslaughter

5 counts of Felonious Assault

1 count of Perjury

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case. It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley.

Biles-Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 13 at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.