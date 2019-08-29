Local dealership offering ‘Limited Edition’ Browns Stinger

MENTOR, Ohio — It might be the perfect car for the ultimate Browns Fan.

In a post on Facebook, Mentor Kia said it is selling a “Limited Edition 2020 Kia Stinger GTS” in “Federation Orange with black premium leather interior.”

According to the post, only 800 of the cars are being built.

Aside from the custom Browns-colors paint job on the exterior, the car offers a 3.3L Turbo-GDI 6 cylinder engine, carbon fiber outside mirrors, a sunroof with power sunshade, an 8″ touch-screen display, wireless phone charging, and 15 speakers.

The post did not say what the vehicle will cost.

However, the window sticker posted on the Mentor Kia website shows a 2019 Stinger GTS has a price of more than $48,000.