Local chef makes a simple and seasonal salad

Posted 11:40 am, August 29, 2019, by

Chef Ken Hatfield from Hatfield’s Goode Grub shared a favorite recipe with southern influence. You can find his food truck out and about town or visit him on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.  www.hatfieldsgoodegrub.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.