‘It’s nice to have them here’: Boise police officers team up with non-profit to help clean veteran’s yard

BOISE, Idaho — Some officers from the Boise Police Department recently teamed up with a non-profit to help clean the yard of an elderly couple.

According to KITI, Katherine and Rizalde Baylon have been married for 40 years and both served in the military.

Rizalde is normally the one who does the yard work, but this week he had help from the officers and Raising Men Lawn Care Service.

“It’s nice to have them here for a good reason,” Katherine said in an interview.

The non-profit was created by Rodney Smith, who travels the country working with officers to provide free lawn service for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans.

“That he’s doing this, because of his goodness and his love for the country,” said Rizalde Baylon.

The Boise Police Department said they were happy to help with his cause.

“This is the most rewarding part of the job, just to see the smiles on the faces of the people here we’re able to help,” said Captain Matt Jones with the Boise Police Department.