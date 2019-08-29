Investigation continues after juvenile taken into custody at mayor’s home after deadly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's still not clear who was taken into custody at the home of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson following a deadly shooting on the city's west side Wednesday.

Cleveland police responded to the shooting near West 51st Street and Clark Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The medical examiner's office said 30-year-old Antonio Parra died at the scene.

Hours later, the investigation led detectives to the home of Jackson. They went there to question a juvenile and seize a vehicle that, according to I-Team sources, may have been involved in the Clark Avenue shooting. Police confirm a teen was taken in for questioning.

A Ford pick-up truck was also towed from the home. Jackson's home has around the clock police protection, but there were multiple patrol cars and homicide detectives on scene.

