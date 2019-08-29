I-TEAM looks for answers after police respond to Cleveland mayor’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM is digging into the story behind Cleveland Police ending up at the home of Mayor Frank Jackson while investigating a murder that happened earlier in the day, and what we found is even raising questions for activists who fight for justice in the street.

On Wednesday, an I-TEAM camera found patrol cars and homicide detectives swarming the home of Mayor Jackson. Police went there after they started investigating a deadly shooting on the west side. Multiple sources said a witness reported the license plate of a car spotted near the crime scene, and records showed the car belonged to a grandson of Jackson.

The following day, the we went to City Hall to see the mayor, but he wouldn’t come out of his office.

A spokesman came out and said, "I'll take your questions. That's not gonna happen."

He argued Mayor Jackson wouldn’t speak about it because the case is still under investigation. But we pressed since time and again we’ve seen members of the mayor’s extended family in trouble with the law. He still wouldn’t come out of the office.

We also looked into whether or not the mayor or his family got special treatment. Law enforcement sources point out the grandson did not get hauled to police headquarters for questioning. Instead, he was allowed to set up a time later for an interview with police.

So, we submitted a series of questions about procedure to the chief`s office. We did not get any answers.

This has even caught the eye of local activist Kareem Henton. He said, "My most immediate concern is there appears to be a double standard." He added, "If this standard of justice is applied in the case of, you know, a family member of the mayor or someone in the administration, I would think that they're no more important than the average everyday citizen."

We stood outside the Mayor’s office for three hours. He never came out.

At his home, police did take a juvenile in for questioning, but he was not charged.

Officers also towed a vehicle.

Earlier at the murder scene, they had arrested the suspected killer. As of late Thursday, court records showed no charges filed.