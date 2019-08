CLEVELAND — Do you feel the difference? The humid air mass we had yesterday has been displaced by a ‘September’ feel. Fantastic football weather!

The humidity will hover in comfortable territory as we head into Labor Day weekend.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND will include a variety of sunshine, few showers, and spot storms while remaining cooler-than-average. Sunday will supply us with the best chance of rain.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: