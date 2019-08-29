Funeral home worker busted for meth while transporting body to West Virginia, troopers say

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol made a surprising discovery during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to a press release, they pulled over a vehicle for a speeding violation in Coventry Township around 10:30 p.m.

During questioning, the passenger admitted to having a small amount of methamphetamine on him.

Troopers then searched the vehicle and discovered a corpse on a gurney in the back.

It was discovered that the employees worked for a funeral home in the Akron area and were transporting the body to another funeral home down in West Virginia.

The passenger, 39-year-old Anthony Marino Paletti, was summoned to court for the drug charge.

The vehicle was allowed to continue to its final destination.