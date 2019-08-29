Fox Recipe Box: The Perfect Potato Pancake

CLEVELAND, Oh — The official chef of the Cleveland Oktoberfest visited Fox 8 News in the Morning to share his recipe for the ‘Perfect Potato Pancake’ with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer. You can enjoy Chef Roberto’s delicious potato pancakes Labor Day weekend at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds or if you would like to make this recipe at home, it is printed below.

The “Perfect Potato Pancake” Recipe of the Cleveland Oktoberfest

Ingredients

• 2 1/2 pounds potatoes, peeled and Grated (or use Food Processor)

• 1 Onion, very finely grated

• 2 Eggs

• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon sea salt, Pinch Black Pepper

• Vegetable Oil for frying

Mix All ingredients together. Spoon into Hot Pan with Vegetable Oil. Brown Both sides. Serve with Apple Sauce or Sour Cream