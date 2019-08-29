Five arrested in Solon prostitution sting

SOLON, Ohio– The Solon Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Human Trafficking Task Force arrested five people in a prostitution bust last week.
The undercover operation involved contacting women who posted ads on escort websites. Police said the women agreed to engage in sexual activities for hire.
The following people were arrested at the Towneplace Suites on Enterprise Parkway:
- Alexandra Vall, 24 Brooklyn, prostitution
- Paige DiCarlo, 30 Cleveland, prostitution and resisting
- Kristie Mace, 22 Zanesville, prostitution
- Bryttani Burrer 21, Cleveland, prostitution
- Daniel Dasque, 42, Orlando Fla., suspended license/drug possession
According to Solon police, DiCarlo removed a plastic bag from her bra and swallowed it. Dasque, who dropped off one of the women at the hotel, was in possession of marijuana, police said.