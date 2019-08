Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGARCREEK, Ohio-- The Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal determined the fire at the Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market was caused by a lightning strike the night before.

The fire started in the early-morning hours of Aug. 21 at the building on state Route 39 in Sugarcreek.

Firefighters from four counties worked for hours to extinguish the blaze.

About half of the historic flea market was destroyed. No one was injured.

