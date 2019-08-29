Live video: Federal charges for man accused of making threat against Jewish center in Youngstown

Posted 9:33 am, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:54AM, August 29, 2019

Live Video

CLEVELAND– The man accused of making threats against the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is now facing federal charges.

Investigators will hold a news conference on the latest developments in the case at 10 a.m. Thursday.

James Reardon, 20, of New Middletown, is already charged with telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing.

New Middletown police learned of an Instagram video on Aug. 16 of Reardon. In it, depicts himself as the gunman in a shooting at the community center, according to the FBI. The shooting did not actually take place.

Continuing coverage of this story here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.