Live video: Federal charges for man accused of making threat against Jewish center in Youngstown

CLEVELAND– The man accused of making threats against the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is now facing federal charges.

Investigators will hold a news conference on the latest developments in the case at 10 a.m. Thursday.

James Reardon, 20, of New Middletown, is already charged with telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing.

New Middletown police learned of an Instagram video on Aug. 16 of Reardon. In it, depicts himself as the gunman in a shooting at the community center, according to the FBI. The shooting did not actually take place.

