Euclid police need help finding carjacker who assaulted elderly man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio- Euclid police need your help finding the person who assaulted and carjacked an elderly man earlier this month.

The carjacking happened around noon on August 5 at the Fifth Third Bank on Lakeshore Blvd.

"This was a really, really horrific crime against a 70-year-old man," said Lt. Mitch Houser, of the Euclid Police Department.

The victim was punched in the face and dragged by the car for a brief time.

The stolen car was spotted by Cleveland and Bratenahl police a few hours later. A suspect was arrested for being in the stolen vehicle but he has not been charged with the carjacking.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the crime is asked to call Euclid police detectives at 216-289-8505.

"I would love to bring justice to this gentleman for the violence he suffered," Houser said.