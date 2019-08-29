× Euclid man gets jail time for stabbing his dog to death

EUCLID, Ohio– The Euclid man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his dog to death was sentenced Thursday morning.

Alfred Schlick, 61, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but he will be considered for a jail reduction program after 30 days. He is also not permitted to own a companion animal for the rest of his life.

Police were called to Schlick’s house on Alberton Road in April. According to the police report, he told a family member that if she came to his home, she would find his dog in a pool of blood.

When officers arrived, the dog was dead. Schlick told police someone shot and killed the animal.

A veterinarian later determined the dog was fatally stabbed.