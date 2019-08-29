× Dress code change up: More public schools going to uniforms

It is changing the way parents shop for back-to-school clothes. According to the Department of Education, more than 40% of public schools and preschools now require students to wear uniforms, which is up from 26% last year.

According to the Today Show, the trend has caused stores to change their approach for back-to-school options. Stores like Walmart, JCPenney, Old Navy, and Target now sell pleated skirts, khakis, and polo shirts for children 2 and older.

“When I first started with (JC Penney), of course, it was just mainly your Catholic schools that were in uniforms,” Joe Cardemone, a JC Penney store manager told the Today Show. “It really wasn’t the public schools at that point… From then to now it’s a huge change. The schools really let us know what colors they need and what fabrics they want,” said Cardamone.

School districts believe the uniforms help students fit in with their peers and help lessen their stress levels.

We want to know what you think? Are you in favor of students wearing uniforms in public schools?