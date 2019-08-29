Conneaut boy recognized for saving kitten trapped in a drain for days

CONNEAUT- A Conneaut boy is being recognized for his bravery and an incredible act of kindness.

Maddox and Friends Rescue posted on their Facebook page Wednesday asking for help rescuing a kitten stuck in a drain for days.

The rescue organization tried traps, asked for help from the fire department but they weren’t able to help either.

A supporter of Maddox and Friends Rescue saw the call for help on Facebook and had her son go in to help.

The rescue group posted that Brody climbed in and even though he was a little scared, he pushed through to pull out the kitten.

Agua is safe and is now being fostered by Brody and his family.