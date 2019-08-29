Columbus Zoo gives update on adorable lion cubs born last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is giving an update on the adorable lion cubs born last week.

According to a Facebook post, all three male cubs passed their baby well-check exams.

The vets waited until their mom, Naomi, felt comfortable separating from them before doing anything.

“As keepers share a close, trusting bond with Naomi, the Animal Care team says that Naomi was extremely calm during this time,” the wrote.

Naomi’s pregnancy came as a surprise since the cub’s late sire, Tomo, underwent a vasectomy in 2018.

It’s unclear when the cubs will make their debut to the public.