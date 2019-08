Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- FOX 8 AND Kaulig Giving would like to salute Hotz Cafe as one of 'Cleveland's Own.'

Located in Tremont, the cafe is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year. You can feel the history inside.

Babe Ruth enjoyed a few cold ones at the location back in the day. Fellow legends Ty Cobb, Lou Gehrig, also were known to frequent the cafe.

