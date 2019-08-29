Cleveland National Air Show planes expected to arrive in CLE today

Posted 7:15 am, August 29, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some of the planes taking part in the Cleveland National Air Show are expected to arrive in town today.

The air show will feature the U.S. Golden Knights parachuting team and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds this year at Cleveland's Burke Lakefront Airport.

There will be countless planes on the ground for visitors to get an up close look.

The air show begins Saturday and runs through Monday.

The Cleveland National Air Show has been a tradition in the city for more than fifty years.  The first show was held in 1964 over the fourth of July weekend.  It was moved to Labor Day weekend in 1972.

More on the Cleveland National Air Show, here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.