Cleveland National Air Show planes expected to arrive in CLE today

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some of the planes taking part in the Cleveland National Air Show are expected to arrive in town today.

The air show will feature the U.S. Golden Knights parachuting team and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds this year at Cleveland's Burke Lakefront Airport.

There will be countless planes on the ground for visitors to get an up close look.

The air show begins Saturday and runs through Monday.

The Cleveland National Air Show has been a tradition in the city for more than fifty years. The first show was held in 1964 over the fourth of July weekend. It was moved to Labor Day weekend in 1972.

